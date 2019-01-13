FIELDS, Oneal

FIELDS FIELDS - Oneal Entered into eternal rest January 6, 2019. Friends may call Sunday, January 13, 2019 from 7-9 PM and Monday, January 14, 2019 from 10 AM-12 Noon at First Calvary Baptist Church, 467 William St. The family will receive friends Sunday from 7-9 PM and Monday 11 AM - 12 noon. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Monday at 12 Noon. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Fields was a Past President of the Church Ushers Association of Buffalo and Vicinity and Past President of the Church Ushers Association of New York, Inc., under whose auspices the Ushers' Ritual will be conducted Monday at 11:30 AM. Arrangements by thomas t. edwards funeral home, inc. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com