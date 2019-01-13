FERGUSON, Jonnie May (Hargro)

FERGUSON - Jonnie May (nee Hargro)

January 7, 2018 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Harlem A. Ferguson, Sr.; devoted mother of Florence (Robert) Stanton, Harlem (Deborah) Ferguson, Jr., Robert (Deborah) Ferguson, Anthony (Patricia) Ferguson, Valeda (Antonio) Harris, Bryan Ferguson, the late Joanne Ferguson and Rosetta Hendricks; cherished grandmother of 25 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren; loving sister of Helen, Raymond, Robert and predeceased by six other siblings. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 11 AM-12 PM in True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Friends invited. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com