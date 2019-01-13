FARRINGTON, Dorothy Jane (Dohn)

Of the Town of Tonawanda. January 3, 2019. Passed peacefully at the age of 95. A Celebration of her Life will be held on May 11, 2019, at 11:00AM at, Kenilworth United Church of Christ, 45 Dalton Dr., Buffalo, NY. Memorials may be made to the church Memorial Fund. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at: lombardofuneralhome.com.