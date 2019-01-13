Niagara Falls teen charged with stealing video game console he arranged to buy

Niagara Falls Police arrested a teen Saturday, saying that he stole a video game console after ostensibly agreeing to purchase the unit online.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Willow Avenue just after 1:30 p.m., where a woman claimed that her PlayStation 4 console had been taken by a man who had arranged via Facebook to buy it for $200.

She told police that when she handed him the unit, he ran with it into a vacant house nearby. Police said that when they arrived, the man threw the game unit out a window.

Police then took Nicholas M. Price, 18, of Ontario Avenue, into custody, charging him with petit larceny. They said that Price had no money to complete the transaction.