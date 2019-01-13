EASTMAN, Nancy N. (Nachreiner)

December 16, 2018. In Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of Jerome McAvoy; loving mother of Richard R. (Sheri) Shaw Jr.; sister of the late Joyce (Richard) Farrell. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in North Myrtle Beach, where Nancy has lived for the last ten years. She was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, January 11, 2019. Arrangements by Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.