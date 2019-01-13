DWI offender charged again after vehicle is found in yard

A Sherman man was charged with felony drunken driving over the weekend in Chautauqua County, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were called at 6:41 p.m. Friday for a vehicle complaint on Morris Road in the Town of Chautauqua, officials said. Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle in the yard of a home on Morris.

The driver, Glen S. Gese, 63, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, because he had a previous DWI conviction within the past 10 years, sheriff's officials said. He also was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation; operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device; aggravated DWI; speed not reasonable; unsafe lane change; and unlicensed operator.

Gese is scheduled to appear in the Town of Chautauqua Court at a later date.