Doat Street shooting sends man to hospital

An early morning shooting in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood sent one man to the hospital, Buffalo police said.

The man was struck by gunfire at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Doat Street, near Sprenger Avenue, police said.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Police provided no other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.