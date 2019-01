A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning on Glenwood Avenue, before the two robbers made off with the food, according to police reports.

The driver was delivering an order for Skip The Dishes just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Glenwood. Upon her arrival at the address, she was approached by two men, police said. One pulled out a gun and demanded the food.

The two robbers fled the scene through an empty lot.