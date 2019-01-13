DANIELSKI, Christine L. (Zebrowski)

Of Depew, January 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Dennis; devoted mother of Kimberly and the late Dennis; loving grandmother of Hannah Rose; cherished daughter of Rose (nee Mailer) and the late Wadsworth Zebrowski; dear sister of Joanne Wagner; also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster, Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Mrs. Danielski was an employee of the NYS Thruway Authority and a member of the Polish Falcons Ladies Sodality.