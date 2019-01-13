COLLINS, Michael Wesley

COLLINS - Michael Wesley Of Buffalo, NY suddenly January 9, 2019. Father of Anna, Drew and Bailey Collins; beloved son of Mary Collins-Sanborn; step-son of Robert Sanborn; loving brother of Christine (Jason) Collins-Schwinger; nephew of Orvis (Christine) Collins Jr.; also survived by niece, nephew and cousins. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday afternoon at 2 PM at Central Park United Methodist Church, 216 Beard Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Central Park United Methodist Church or the Mental Health Advocates of WNY appreciated. Condolences may made at hoyfuneralhome.com