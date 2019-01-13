CLARE, Judith N. "Judy" (Rommel)

December 31, 2018, of Deerfield Beach, FL; beloved wife of 54 years to John "Jack"; mother of Jeffrey M., Andrew J. and Stephen T.; daughter of Audrey and the late Thomas Rommel; grandmother of Matthew, Shaun, Alyssa, Courtney, Olivia and Brynn; sister of Thomas and Timothy Rommel, Ellen Van Patten, Mary Schultz and the late Dianne Veneski. A Memorial Service will be held in July.