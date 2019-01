CLACKLEY, Christine

CLACKLEY - Christine Departed this life, January 10, 2019. The family will receive friends, Thursday, January 17, 2019, 11 AM - 12 Noon, at the New Covenant United Church of Christ, 459 Clinton St. Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, NY. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com