CANASTRARO, Stephen

CANASTRARO - Stephen Of Deerfield Beach, FL, formerly of West Seneca, entered into rest on January 8, 2019; loving husband of Gabriela Canastraro; devoted father of Stephanie (Michael) Baskerville, Ashleah Canastraro, Anthony Canastraro and the late Stephen Canastraro, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Charlotte and Lucy; loving son of the late Anthony and Barbara (nee Maser) Canastraro; dear brother of Charles, Marianne, Victor and the late Anthony Jr. and Louis. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Resurrection Life Fellowship, 2145 Old Union Rd., Cheektowaga, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com