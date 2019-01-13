Business program for young people seeks 2019 participants

The kickoff registration for the 2019 Youth Entrepreneur Marketplace will take place during an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Alphonso "Rafi" Greene Masten Resource Center, 1423 Fillmore Ave.

The marketplace, sponsored by the Community Action Organization of Erie County, puts young people ages 5 to 21 on the "other side of the counter," offering business workshops throughout the spring to prepare them to open sidewalk vending operations during the summer. The goal is to teach young people the basics of operating a successful business.

Mentors and volunteers also are needed. For more information or to register, contact Pamela James at 332-3773.