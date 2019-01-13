BURGET, Albert I.

BURGET - Albert I. September 14, 1946 - January 3, 2019. Son of the late Warren and Claudine Burget (ne;e Maujean); brother of John Burget; husband of Patricia (ne;e Story) Burget; father of Sean (Taylor Sutton) Burget, Melissa (Kathy Annello) Burget and Sara (Darlene) Burmith. A small private gathering is scheduled for immediate family only. Albert's remains were donated to UB Science. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans Association.