BUMPUS - Francis B. "Bump"

1924-2019. Formerly of Western NY, of Deerfield Beach, FL, passed away January 7, 2019, at the age of 94. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary (Smith) Bumpus; his eldest son, John Curtis (Jack) and his grandson, Matthew Myers. Francis is survived by children, Barbara (Dennis) Myers, Beverly (Dennis) Cummings, Patrick, Mary Brillhart and Jennifer Serrano. He was loved by 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Francis graduated from Burgard Vocational High School in 1941 where he focused on aircraft mechanics. He served in WWII as a US Marine from 1943-1946. After his years of service, he was employed in various occupations including steelworker, welder, toll collector and, ultimately retiring in 1986 as a Toll Manager with the NYS Thruway Authority. Francis and Mary raised their children in Cheektowaga, with the exception of a few years when they enjoyed the beautiful Chautauqua Lake area, before retiring to Florida in the 1990s. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the Western New York area.