BROWN - Michele V "Mickey" (nee Watkins)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest, January 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Laferald Brown; devoted mother of Claudette (Eke) Aiono and Candace Brown; cherished grandmother of Rajohn, Mitzunobu, and Ruta; great-grandmother of Ramir; loving daughter of the late William and Amelia Watkins. Relatives and friends may visit Second Baptist Church, 18 Church St., Lackawanna, on Tuesday morning from 11-12 Noon. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Palliative Care Program with the Highland Foundation, 1000 South Ave., Rocherster, NY 14620 (www.urmc.rochester.edu/highland/giving). Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com