BONCAL, Gerald P.

BONCAL - Gerald P. Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. (nee Wojcik) Boncal; devoted father of Kristy A. Boncal; loving son of the late Valentine and Sophie Boncal. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral HOme (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, for a gathering in Gerald's memory, from 4-7PM. Military Honors will immediately follow. Mr. Boncal was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.