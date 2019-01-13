BISTANY, Antoinette M. (DeFillippo)

January 12, 2019, beloved wife of the late Amiel Bistany; cherished daughter of the late Dominic and Josephine DeFillippo; loving sister of Dominic DeFillippo and the late Alexander Lewis, Madeline Lauciello, Joseph DeFillippo, Filomena Pratts, Rose Urbino and Michael DeFillippo; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday 4-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., where funeral will be held Tuesday 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Teresa's R.C. Church at 10:30 AM.

Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the WNY S.P.C.A.