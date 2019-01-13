Bills lose scout to rival Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins continue to make front-office swaps.

The most recent move is a subtraction for the Bills, with national scout Marvin Allen leaving the team to become Miami's assistant general manager, according to a report Sunday from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Buffalo national scout Marvin Allen is leaving the Bills’ to become the Dolphins’ assistant GM, per league sources. Allen and Dolphins’ GM Chris Grier have a strong relationship. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2019

Allen has been with the Bills for the past two seasons, working as a national scout. Prior to coming to Buffalo, he spent four seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs' director of college scouting. Allen has also worked in the front offices of the Falcons and Patriots. He played four seasons as a running back for New England after being an 11th-round draft pick in 1988.

The Dolphins poaching Allen is a bit of payback after the Bills brought both Joe Schoen and Dennis Hickey to Buffalo in the past two years. Schoen, the Bills' assistant general manager, served as the Dolphins' director of player personnel before coming to Buffalo. Hickey, the Dolphins' former general manager, works for the Bills as a senior college scout.