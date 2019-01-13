BELLA, Christine (Crocifissa) (Gueli)

January 12, 2019, at age 90, beloved wife of the late Salvatore; devoted mother of Maria (Salvatore) Falcone and Joseph (Michele) Bella; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Michael (Angela LeBlanc), Anthony, David, Matthew, Daniela, and Rachel; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (near Borden) where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 8:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM from Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd. Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com