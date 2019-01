BAUM, Ruth

BAUM - Ruth Of Tonawanda, NY. Entered into rest December 5, 2018. Ruth was an attorney in Buffalo for many years and will be missed by her colleagues and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave., on Thursday (January 24th) at 5:30 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com