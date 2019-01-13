BARRY, Sarah e. (Cirringione)

Barry - Sarah E.

(nee Cirringione)

January 10, 2019, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Barry; dearest partner of Stephen Randazzo; devoted mother of Raymond (Denise) Barry; cherished grandmother of Samantha and Nolan; loving sister of Julie (Richard) Anderson; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia's Church, Tonawanda, NY, on Monday at 9 AM. Please assemble at the church. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.