BALZER, Raymond W.

BALZER - Raymond W. January 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Lawler) Balzer; loving father of Jennifer (Richard) Freeda and Alison (Patrick) Mackey; dear grandfather of Anna, Gabi, Jameson, Benjamin and Nathaniel; brother of Robin (Roy) Henseler and the late Richard Balzer; brother-in-law of Nancy Balzer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 10-12 Noon at the Dietrich funeral home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where a Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon. Ray was the owner of Ray's Wickerware on Elmwood Ave. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Lipsey Veterinary Clinic at the SPCA. Share online condolences at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com.