Niagara Falls attacker sought after broadcasting assault on Facebook Live

Niagara Falls Police are seeking a 19-year-old man who allegedly broadcast an assault via Facebook Live on his victim’s cellphone about 8 p.m. Saturday.

After calls from people who witnessed the attack online, police went to the 500 block of Sixth Street and, following a trail of blood to an upstairs apartment, found a 21-year-old Youngstown man covered in blood.

He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with a possible broken jaw and facial fractures, police said.

A woman there told police the victim was visiting her boyfriend and made advances toward her.

The victim told police the attacker pistol-whipped him, then took his boots and wore them while stomping his head. Police said they found a pellet gun on the kitchen counter.