Asked for license, Youngstown woman gives cop cellphone, gets DWI charge

Police said that a suspected drunken driver was asked for her driver's license following a minor fender bender in Lewiston recently, but instead handed the officer her cellphone.

Beth L. McCalister, 38, of Pletcher Road, Youngstown, subsequently registered 0.24 on a Breathalyzer test – three times the legal limit – and was charged with driving while intoxicated and other charges, according to reports.

McCalister was arrested at 3:29 a.m. on Jan. 5 after missing a stop sign at the end of the Niagara Scenic Parkway at Ridge Road, and striking a curb on the opposite side of the roadway, police said.