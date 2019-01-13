ANDRZEJAK, Bonnie J. (Griffin)

Passed away after a long illness on January 10, 2019, predeceased by her grandparents and parents, Robert M. Griffin and Doris E. Cornman and stepfather Donald E. Cornman; sister Carol E. (James) Marvin; survived by her loving husband James E., daughter Tara (Tim) Rutzen, son Patrick J. (Justin Muze) Andrzejak; also survived by siblings Sandra (Kenneth) Peters, Lane (Lisa) Gaby, Pamela (Donald) Farrell and Barbara Strief; sister-in-law of Dennis and Maryann; proud grandmother of Stone, Vanessa and Isabella Rutzen; loving aunt of Scott, Chris, Hillary, Jeffrey, Mark, Mallory and Tiffany. Bonnie graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in 1968. She was honored by her close high school friends in September of 2018. She was in many talent shows in high school and was mostly known for her singing, where she performed in many different places. Bonnie also produced many CD's. She worked for Kaleida Health and retired in 2014. We will all deeply miss our dear wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend. Donations may be made to the ALS Assn. or Hospice Buffalo. Friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore and Tuesday 10-11 AM, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com