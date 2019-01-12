Young mom wants chance for a 'good life for me and my daughter'

Brierra Inman, 19, is among the students trying to achieve their high school equivalency with Catholic Charities at its new East Delavan Academy in the former American Axle building.

She dropped out of school in the ninth grade and later had a baby.

She recently had a job at the Walmart in Amherst but wants to find a better-paying job to support herself and her baby.

She enrolled once before with Catholic Charities but couldn’t juggle school and a newborn. She returned in December, ready to try again.

“I don’t really dream,” Inman said, after completing an assessment test. “I just want to have a good life for me and my daughter. That’s it. I want to be able to give her what she needs. Give her what she wants. Lead her in the right direction when she gets older. I don’t really dream like, 'Oh, I want to be a doctor' or stuff like that. The only thing on my mind is grinding for me and my child. That’s it. That’s all I want.”