WNY College Hoops: Bona men win, three women's teams triumph on the road

St. Bonaventure pitched a shutout against Fordham for nearly seven minutes Saturday, then had to hold off the Rams for a 71-64 victory before 4,914 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

The win improved the Bonnies’ Atlantic 10 Conference record to 2-1 and the overall mark to 6-10.

By the time Fordham scored its first points after 6 minutes and 59 seconds of play, the Bonnies had an 8-2 lead. Bona led 31-15 at the half against the cold-shooting Rams.

The Bonnies led by 19, 46-27, with 11: 21 to play and seemed on the way to a routine win. But 5-foot-10 freshman guard Nick Honor led a 22-5 Fordham run to make it 54-49 and Bona had all it could do to hang on. It was 56-51 with 3:00 left. The next 11 Bona points came at the free-throw line in 12 attempts before Osun Osunniyi scored on a dunk with 0:02 left.

The win for coach Mark Schmidt’s Bona team followed Wednesday’s 73-47 rout of Saint Joseph’s. Fordham has lost six straight to St. Bonaventure and 12 of the last 13 meetings.

Bona got balanced scoring from senior forward Courtney Stockard with 17 points, freshman Osunniyi with 16 points and 12 rebounds, junior forward LaDarien Griffin with 17 points and freshman guard Kyle Lofton with 12 points.

Honor finished with 23 points for Fordham, all in the second half.

Women: Canisius, NU and UB win road games

Both the Canisius and Niagara women’s teams completed two-game road sweeps in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

The Golden Griffins (5-10, 3-1 MAAC) shot 64.3 percent from the floor in the first half in building a 19-point halftime lead and went on to a 75-62 victory over Saint Peter’s (5-10, 0-4 MAAC) at the Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, N.J.

For the game Canisius made 28 of 55 field goal attempts (50.9 percent), including 6 of 14 3-pointers.

Junior D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3 of 4 mark from 3-point range, to lead the Griffs. Junior Tiana Pugh scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while sophomore Danielle Sanderlin had 12 points and 10 boards and senior Sara Hinriksdottir added 14 points.

"Anytime you go on the road and win two games, it is a success. We still have to keep learning in terms of what it takes to win consistently, however," said Canisius coach Scott Hemer.

Niagara (7-9, 3-1 MAAC) defeated Iona, 58-46, at the Hynes Center in New Rochelle. Iona is 1-14 and winless in four MAAC games.

The Purple Eagles outscored the Gaels, 20-7, in the fourth quarter to win it.

Jai Moore led Niagara with 17 points. Emerald Ekpiteta had nine points and nine rebounds and senior Adila Gathers (Tapestry Charter) had a career-high 14 points.

Cierra Dillard of the University at Buffalo followed her UB record 43-point game against Eastern Michigan on Wednesday night with 26 points in the Bulls’ 66-59 triumph over Miami (Ohio) in Oxford, Ohio. Dillard scored 20 of her points in the second half as UB (10-4, 2-1 MAC) rallied from a 30-22 halftime deficit. She made 10 of 12 free throws, 8 of 10 in the second half. UB made 15 of 28 shots (53.6 percent) in the second half after going only 9 for 30 in the first two quarters.

Junior Theresa Onwuka had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls. Courtney Wilkins had 12 points for UB. Kendall McCoy led Miami with 20 points. The RedHawks lost for only the third time in 13 games.

Today’s men’s games

After Friday night’s loss to Rider, Canisius will try to get back on track in the MAAC against Iona in a Sunday afternoon game at the Koessler Center. Iona lost at Niagara, 95-90, on Friday night. The Griffs are 2-1 in the MAAC. The loss at Niagara dropped Iona to 4-10 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Rider, now 3-0 in the MAAC and 8-7 overall, moved on to face Niagara in a 2 p.m. game on Sunday in the Gallagher Center.