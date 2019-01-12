Deaths Death Notices
WILSON, Barbara J. "Bobbe" (Benson)
WILSON - Barbara J. "Bobbe" (nee Benson)
January 8, 2019, age 96, beloved wife of the late Robert Louis Wilson; devoted mother of Lynda Mickey and Thomas (Holly) Wilson; loving grandmother Scott Wilson, Daniel (Allison) Wilson, Lindsay Mickey, Cory (Lauren Biskup) Mickey, Kristin (Jon) Michalski and Ashley (Anthony) Massaro; great-grandmother of eleven great-grandchildren. The family will be present on Sunday, January 13, 2019 from 2-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 10:45 AM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara's memory to the Hospice Unit of Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
