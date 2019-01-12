Senior Bowl adds UB quarterback Tyree Jackson to South roster

The Reese's Senior Bowl announced Saturday that former University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson has been added to the roster for the annual showcase game.

Jackson will be added to the South roster for the Jan. 26 game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. UB lost to Troy in the Dollar General Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Dec. 22.

QB Tyree Jackson from @UBFootball, a 4th year junior graduate, has accepted his invitation to the 70th Reese’s Senior Bowl! (We will carry 9 QBs). #SeniorBowl #CompeteAndConnect #NFLTraditionInMobile pic.twitter.com/N2NGfAes2H — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 13, 2019

Jackson declared for the NFL Draft last Sunday, choosing to forgo his final year of college eligibility.

"We didn’t anticipate Jackson coming out but our goal will always be to add the best prospects," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy wrote Saturday on Twitter.

The @seniorbowl is excited to announce the addition of @UBFootball junior grad QB #3 Tyree Jackson to the South team. We didn’t anticipate Jackson coming out but our goal will always be to add the best prospects. Buffalo WR Anthony Johnson will move to the South squad as well. pic.twitter.com/s9wIuawyum — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 13, 2019

The Senior Bowl will release its official rosters Wednesday. Jackson join UB wide receiver Anthony Johnson in the Senior Bowl; Johnson will join Jackson on the South roster. Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers staff will coach the South team, and Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders staff will coach the North team.

The Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game are considered showcases for NFL hopefuls; Nagy said during the week of the Dollar General Bowl that of the 110 players who participated in the 2018 Senior Bowl, NFL teams drafted 83 participants.

Jon Ledyard of The Draft Network said a strong showing at the Senior Bowl could help Jackson’s draft stock.

“It could be a huge opportunity,” Ledyard said. "He could have the most to gain from something like that. But if that doesn’t happen, he’ll have to wait to throw at the combine. And that’s tough, because it’s such a controlled setting. But if he gets an invite and can do something at the Senior Bowl or Shrine Game, he could be a late-third round pick.”

Mock drafts project Jackson as high as a third-round pick. Jackson is training for the NFL Draft with Jordan Palmer in California. Jackson was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year as a redshirt junior. He threw for 3,131 yards and 28 touchdowns on 225 of 407 passing and was intercepted 12 times in 14 games.

Jackson played in three seasons at UB. In 32 games, he completed 533 of 955 passes for 6,999 yards, 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

UB linebacker Khalil Hodge will play in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 19 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Defensive end Chuck Harris and cornerback Cameron Lewis will play in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Fla.