TRIPI, Jean M. (Lentini)

Entered into eternal rest on January 9, 2019 at age 90; beloved mother of Donna (Charles) Matlach, Stephen D. (Colleen) Tripi Jr., Roseanne (Janelle Fischler) Tripi and Peter (Sally) Tripi; loving grandmother of Kristin (Nick) Risch, Deanna (Dina) Rizzotto, Melissa (David) Graham, Christina (Stan) Wilson, Stephen (Laura) Tripi, Kelly Hall, Sarah (John) Strohmeier, Jessica (fiance Matthew Rogers) Tripi, Peter Tripi, and Kira, Jon (Nessa), Justin (Stephanie) and Jeremy Fischler; cherished great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Michael (Angeline) Lentini; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be offered Monday at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary's Chapel, Swormville, at 10:30 AM. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Tripi's memory to the Kenmore Mercy Foundation at 2950 Elmwood Ave. Kenmore, NY 14217 where she was a dedicated volunteer for more than 30 years. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com.