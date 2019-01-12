RYAN, Charles A.

RYAN - Charles A. Of Strykersville, NY January 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Stephan) Ryan; dear father of Shannon E. (Ricky) Reiss and Charles E. Ryan; grandfather of Bailey and Rylen Reiss; brother of Dixie (Arthur) Carroll and Robert Ryan. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Private Funeral Services will be held. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Share your condolences online at meyerfuneralhome.com