ROTH, Raymond E.

January 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Olline (Rusch) Roth. Dear father of Kim (Bill Paternostro) Roth, Barbara Birkmeyer, Shelley Anthon, and Raymond J. Roth. Loving grandfather of Heather (Chris) Stiles, Elizabeth Donnelly, Krista (Jon) Whitting, Brandon Birkmeyer, Sarah, Brittany and Nicholas Anthon. Son of the late Elmer and Catherine (Gittere) Roth. Brother of the late Edwin (late Ethel) Roth and late Norma (late Eugene) Damian. Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Families Touched by MS, 5165 Broadway, Suite 200, Depew, NY 14043. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com