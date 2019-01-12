Prosecutors to seek new indictment against NT man in sex crimes

Key evidence against accused rapist Edward Lockwood of North Tonawanda was thrown out Friday, but Niagara County prosecutors said they have other material they can use to seek a fresh indictment against him.

Lockwood, 57, had been charged with recording sexual assaults against an unconscious prostitute on his cellphone. However, County Judge Sara Sheldon disallowed the North Tonawanda officers' seizure of the phone and a thumb drive from Lockwood's car because of objections to the search warrant raised by defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin.

However, First Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma said police also searched Lockwood's Schenck Street home, and seized a computer containing additional images of the woman and alleged child pornography. A grand jury will see that evidence next month, Sloma said.