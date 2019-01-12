Police seize 5 pit bulls from East Side home

Ferry-Fillmore District police seized five pit bulls from a Strauss Street home Friday and turned them over to the SPCA Serving Erie County after arresting a male resident on drug and gun charges following a domestic dispute.

Robert L. Jackson, 25, was arrested about 1 p.m. Friday after a woman said Jackson put a gun to her head and punched her several times in an argument over money for children's diapers.

Searching the premises, police said they found two handguns with extended magazines, a rifle, a shotgun, a jar of marijuana, scales and, in the attic, the five dogs, living on a floor covered with dog feces.

Jackson was charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor gun, drug and assault charges.