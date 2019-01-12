ORTH, Carol A.

ORTH - Carol A. 85, of Gowanda, January 10, 2019; wife of Richard; mother of Allan (Penny) Orth, Donna (Dale) Stevens, Michael (Colleen) Orth and Anne (Keith) McCormack; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister of Ruth (late Nelson) Palmer, Mary (late Dave) Maitland, along with several nieces and nephews preceded by Edna (Frank (Lesefske, Alfred Peters, Kenneth Peters, Viola (Jack) Howard. Friends may call at the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, from 4:00-7:00 pm Sunday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 14, 2019 at 10:30 am from St. Joseph's RC Church, East Main St., Gowanda (please assemble at church). Memorials to WNY Alzheimer's Association c/o 225 North Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601.