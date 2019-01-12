Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Improved to 12-0 vs. Metro teams with comeback win over Canes. (1)

2. Calgary Flames. Leapfrogged all contenders to get to second overall. (3)

3. San Jose Sharks. Only NHL team with seven players with at least 30 points. (9)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Tavares on 55-goal pace, becomes first player from '09 draft to reach 300 for career. (2)

5. Nashville Predators. Complete defensive domination in Toronto, blanking Leafs on 18 shots on goal. (8)

6. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin slowing down pace with just three goals in 11 games. (6)

7. Vegas Golden Knights. With Fleury heating up, no shock if they go to Cup final again. (4)

8. Winnipeg Jets. Laine has just three goals in 18 games after scoring 18 in November. (5)

9. Pittsburgh Penguins. Five-game Western roadie that started Friday means no home games for 20 days. (7)

10. Boston Bruins. Marchand skates away from revenge fight with Caps' Eller that dated to opening night. (10)

11. Columbus Blue Jackets. It's clearly the end of the line for Bobrovsky after running afoul of team rules. (12)

12. New York Islanders. Lehner second in NHL in GAA (2.22) and save percentage (.926) (14)

13. Buffalo Sabres. Terrific job by Carolina team and fans in honoring Skinner. (11)

14. Montreal Canadiens. Lost to Wild and Blues, blowing two straight chances to pass Sabres in standings. (13)

15. Colorado Avalanche. Bench confrontation between MacKinnon and Bednar ups the tension level. (15)

16. Dallas Stars. Just no excuse for team with playoff expectations to lose to Flyers. (16)

17. Minnesota Wild. Team Average went 20-20 (20-17-3) with even goal differential through 40 games. (19)

18. Carolina Hurricanes. Want to stop the post-game Skol chants? Don't lose to them. (21)

19. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid: 317 points in first 250 NHL games. (20)

20. Vancouver Canucks. Three goals combined in first two games without injured Pettersson. (18)

21. Anaheim Ducks. Carlyle just about toast after blown 3-0 lead vs. Pens pushes losing streak to franchise-record 10 games. (17)

22. Florida Panthers. Disgusted Boughner calls out passengers on his roster. (23)

23. Arizona Coyotes. Big blow as knee injury shelves Schmaltz for the season. (26)

24. St. Louis Blues. Watch out: Have games in hand on every team they're chasing. (28)

25. New York Rangers. Opened New Year by giving up 26 goals in five straight losses. (22)

26. Chicago Blackhawks. With seven goals and 14 points in 22 games for a new team, Strome escaping bust status. (27)

27. New Jersey Devils. Were feeble in second-period collapse against Sabres. (25)

28. Detroit Red Wings. Dropped nine of 10 and will battle Sens for Atlantic basement. (24)

29. Philadelphia Flyers. Tied NHL record when McKenna became seventh goalie to play this season. (29)

30. Ottawa Senators. The East's biggest firesale starts soon. (30)

31. Los Angeles Kings. So does the West's. (31)