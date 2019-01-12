NAWROCKI, Richard J.

NAWROCKI - Richard J. January 9, 2019. Cherished son of the late John and Stella Nawrocki; loving brother of Patricia Nawrocki; dear cousin of Norine (William) Stachura, Sandra Brzezinski, Kenneth (Melaine) Bednasz and Gary Schlau; also survived by extended family and friends. Mr. Nawrocki was a member of the U.S. Army. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Monday at 9 AM and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 9:30 AM. Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM. Share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com