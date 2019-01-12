Medina woman arrested in robbery attempt at Tops in Lockport

A 32-year-old Medina woman was charged Friday night with attempted robbery at the Tops supermarket on Rochester Road in the Town of Lockport, according to Niagara County Sheriff James R. Voutour.

Investigator Stephen Gaydos arrested Felicia G. Horton at 6:30 p.m. following his investigation into the attempted robbery, the sheriff said. Horton was arraigned in front of Town Justice Cheryl Antkowiak on third-degree attempted robbery.

Unable to post $25,000 bail, Horton was remanded to the Niagara County Jail and is scheduled to return to court at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Voutour said.