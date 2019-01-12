Man's computer is taken following argument with girlfriend

A Woodlawn Avenue man told Niagara Falls Police that his girlfriend packed her belongings and left early Saturday, taking his computer tower with her, after he left home briefly to cool down following an argument.

The 48-year-old victim told police that he has lived with the woman, on and off, for the past six years, and that although the computer belonged to him, she also used it occasionally. When they argued late Friday, he left the home in order to de-escalate things, returning around 2 a.m. Saturday to find that she also had left.

Along with her clothes and belongings, she had taken his computer tower, valued at $1,000, police said.