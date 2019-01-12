Library to host program celebrating birth of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library will hold its 41st annual community celebration of the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Downtown Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square.

The celebration will feature a performance by Le Ballet Touba, an African dance and drum duo. Also performing will be Denise Chapman-Acosta, a member of the local Tradition Keepers Black Storytellers of Western New York. Former Buffalo Council Member At Large Clifford Bell will be the master of ceremonies for the program, which is free and open to the public.