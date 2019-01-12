League scoring leader Scamurra gets two goals in Beauts' win

Hayley Scamurra scored two goals and Nicole Hensley stopped 24 of the 25 shots she faced Saturday for the Buffalo Beauts in a 5-1 National Women's Hockey League victory over the Metropolitan Riveters at HarborCenter.

Buffalo (7-4-0, 14 points) moved into a temporary tie for first place in the NWHL standings with the Boston Pride (7-3-0) and Minnesota Whitecaps (7-3-0). However, the winner of Saturday night's Whitecaps-Pride game was assured of taking over the league lead with 16 points.

The Beauts gave up the game's first goal when Madison Packer scored at even strength at 12:38 of the opening period. However, the Beauts responded with two even-strength goals before the period was over. Maddie Elia scored at 12:48 with Blake Bolden getting the assist and Scamurra scored unassisted at 15:18.

After being outshot, 12-7, in the opening period, the Beauts took charge of the action, outshooting the Riveters, 28-22, the rest of the way.

Scamurra scored her second of the game on the power play just 52 seconds into the second period with Elia and Bolden assisting. Another power-play goal, by Julianna Iafallo, made it 4-0 at 5:43. Kelly Babstock had the assist.

Babstock scored Buffalo's third power-play goal in six opportunities, to close the scoring at 10:52 of the third. Iafallo and Lisa Chesson had the assists.

It was a rugged game with 48 minutes in penalties assessed. There were 40 minutes in penalties in the second period, along with Packer of the Riveters and Sarah Casorso of the Beauts each receiving 5-minute fighting majors and 10-minute game misconducts.

Scamurra's two goals gave her nine for the season and a team-high 17 points. Elia has 16 points (9-7) and Babstock's goal and assist increased her season point total to seven (2-5). Scamurra and Elia rank 1-2 in the NWHL in scoring. Amanda Kessel of the Riveters is third with (1-13-14).

Hensley (3-1) lowered her goals-against average to 1.25 and increased her save percentage to .947. She leads the NWHL in both categories.

The Beauts will be off for two weeks until they face Boston at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at HarborCenter in their next-to-last home regular season game.