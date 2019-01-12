LAWN, Mary (Condon)

January 11, 2019, of Lackawanna, NY; beloved wife of Denis J. Lawn; dear mother of Audrey (John) Urbanski and Brendan Lawn; loving mother-in-law of Becky Lavis; dear grandmother of Taylor, Ava, Lorelai, John, Fallyn and Colton; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Monday at 9:15 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205, and in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com