KURLAND, Gloria (Brown)

Age 93, January 10, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Beloved wife of the late David Kurland; loving mother of Ralph (Vivienne) and Scott (Lisa). Gloria will be sadly missed and forever loved by all of her grandchildren. Gloria was well known for her athleticism in tennis and golf. Funeral Services Sunday 1:30 PM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Beth Zion c/o the David J. Kurland Youth Scholarship Fund or a charity of your choice. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com