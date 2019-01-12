KASPRZAK, Darlene

KASPRZAK - Darlene January 8, 2019; beloved wife of David A. Kasprzak; beloved mother of Kurtis Kasprzak; cherished grandmother of Colyn and Kenzie Kasprzak; dear sister of Greg White, Jean (Jim) Cendrowski and the late Douglas, Scott and Timothy White; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM at the TAYLOR & REYNOLDS FUNERAL HOME, 70 Niagara St., Lockport, where a Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM.