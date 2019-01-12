Justin McDougald wins Eastern States wrestling title

Justin McDougald of Niagara Wheatfield won the 132-pound division Saturday in the Eastern States Wrestling Classic in Loch Sheldrake.

The Falcons star defeated Victor Perlleshi of Pleasantville by a 5-2 decision in the bracket final. It was his sixth win in the two-day competition. McDougald advanced to the final with a 2-1 triumph over Alex Samson of Victor.

Willie McDougald of Niagara Falls finished second at 138 pounds. He won four matches before losing to a 3-2 decision too Adam Busiello of Eastsport-S Manor in the final.

Warren McDougald of Niagara Wheatfield finished eighth at 145 pounds losing in his final consolation bracket match to Lee Mauras of Freeport, 6-4.

Ryan Stencel of Lancaster finished seventh at 152 pounds after he lost in the quarterfinals to on a fall to Jack Spahn of Islip in 5:05. Stencel had won his previous three matches by fall.

Section V dominates Lockport meet

Section V (Rochester area) wrestlers dominated the Lockport Invitational, Capturing 10 of the 15 weight classes.

Western New York winners were: Carson Alberti of Depew/Cleveland Hill at 106 pounds; Giovani Russo of Fredonia at 132, Adam Gaghestani of Grand Island at 160; Connor Kenney of Grand Island at 182 and Ryan Bitka of Amherst at 280.

Five of the Section VI champions were from Spencerport, which also had two second-place finishers.

Frannies wrestlers win three titles at North

St. Francis had three weight class winners, and Iroquois, Niagara Falls and the host Spartans had two each in the Williamsville North Tournament Saturday.

Dominic Thomas at 182 pounds, Nolan Thomas at 220 and Eric Schon at 285 were the first-placers from St. Francis.

Donovan Bukaczeski (106) and Michael Schiffhauer were the winners from Iroquois.

Michael Snowden (120) and Joseph Dixon (170) won for Niagara Falls.

Cameron Catrabone at 99 and Mike Catanzaro at 126 were the Williamsville North champions.

Others winners were: Zach Braddell of Tonawanda (132), Dominik Rodriguez of Gowanda (145), Giovanni Schifano of Eden (152), Luciano Sciarrino of Lake Shore (160) and Mike Pataky of Orchard Park (195).

In addition, Iroquois and Hamburg had three runner-up finishers each.

Kinsman, Mecca lead OP hockey win

Jack Kinsman scored three times for Orchard Park in a six-goal second period explosion that carried the Quakaers top an 8-4 victory over Niagara Wheatfield at the Buffalo State Arena.

The outcome left the teams tied in the Division 1 standing of the Federation with 10 points each. Orchard Park is 4-4-0-1, N-W is 5-5-0-0.

With the score at 2-2 in the second period, Kinsman scored his second of the game and Orchard Park never trailed after that. Zachary Mecca also had a hat trick for the Quakers, scoring twice in the second and once in the third.

Owen Hughes and Joseph Redlinski had single tallies for OP and goalie Ryan Albert made 22 saves.