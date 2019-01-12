Share this article

Jamestown man charged in domestic incident

A Jamestown man was charged Friday with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense after Jamestown police responded to a domestic incident on Hedges Avenue, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Dale D. Frankson, 24, also was in direct violation of a Jamestown City Court stay away order of protection, Jamestown police said. He also has several other Jamestown City Court warrants, according to Jamestown police.

Frankson was held in the Jamestown City Jail pending his arraignment at a later date in Jamestown City Court, Jamestown police said.

 

 

