HUBER, Howard H.

HUBER - Howard H. Of Lancaster, January 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Nowak); devoted father of Robert, Debora (Kim) Hwang, Henry (Kelly) and late Kathryn (Louis) Stahl; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren; dear brother of Dorothy Folaron, George, late Elaine Duquette, Teresa Lukis, Joseph and Agnes Scamacca; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Sunday 1-5 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary Hill, Lancaster, Monday at 9 AM. Please assemble at Church. Mr. Huber was a retiree of NCR, NYS Bureau of Weights and Measures and member of the F.O.E. Aerie 2692 and Southline Fire Co.