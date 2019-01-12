Police find loaded handgun and pot after foot chase

An 18-year-old Waverly Street resident who ran from police was apprehended and charged with criminal possession of a weapon early Saturday morning, authorities said.

When Northeast District police approached Jalon Caddelel, who was walking on Waverly near East Ferry Street, he fled but was caught after a short foot chase, according to police. Officers said they took a loaded handgun and bag of marijuana from him.

In addition to the weapons count, Caddelel was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and obstructing governmental administration.